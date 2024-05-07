The 4 Most Lavish Features Of The New Bentley Batur Convertible
Bentley has a new handcrafted convertible — a droptop version of the Batur — and you (probably) can't get one. Each one is tailored to the specific tastes of the customer. The Batur coupe was announced back in 2022, and it was limited to just 18 examples ever leaving Bentley's factory, and the convertible version is ever so slightly more exclusive at 16 models slated for production. It's certainly not a mass-market item.
Despite the fact we will likely never see one in person, that doesn't mean we can't appreciate the Batur convertible's features and commemorate the effort Bentley and coachbuilder Mulliner put into making the most luxurious convertible money can buy. While automotive mechanical features aren't traditionally thought of as a luxury item, it's worth mentioning that the Batur convertible is powered by a 6-liter twin-turbo W12 that Bentley is famous for. It puts out 740 horsepower, and of course, all 740 of those horses are thoroughbreds and have had their pedigree looked over. To further add to the exclusivity, Bentley notes that the Batur line will be one of the last cars to have a W12 engine.
The Batur's bespoke interior and exterior
The Batur convertible's color options list is another feature worth pointing out, as it's theoretically infinite, and only limited to the buyer's imagination and the ability of pigments to bend and refract light. Bentley says paint choice is "infinite – starting with the full Mulliner color palette and traveling beyond into fully bespoke paint and even hand-painted graphics. The exterior brightware can be any mix of light and dark, satin or gloss or even titanium. Another subtle option available is a graduated contrast color to the front grille, for a vibrant ombre effect." Customers of the exclusive convertible are getting a blank check when it comes to color choices.
The interior, of course, is as striking as whatever paint scheme you can come up with, as it can feature rose gold accents furnished by actual goldsmiths from the Jewelry Quarter of Birmingham, England. Not only can you have a Home Depot's worth of paint on the outside of your Batur convertible, you can have an entire jewelry store on the inside.
One Batur convertible has already been made to showcase how wacky (or in this case mostly rational and restrained) you can outfit the car. Named "Batur Convertible Car #0," it features the aforementioned rose gold interior accents and is finished in a combination of colors called "Vermillion Gloss" and "Vermillion Satin."
The (convertible) top of the line
Normally convertibles are ever so slightly noisier than hard tops, but Bentley and Mulliner have gone to the ends of the Earth to make sure that's not the case with the Batur convertible. It's been hand made to seal both environmentally and acoustically, and keep you as nestled and cozy as possible. Bentley literally calls the inside a cocoon.
With the top down, the Bentley's "Airbridge" comes into play. It's a clever piece of aerodynamic kit that ensures the driver doesn't have to experience anything as ghastly as overwhelming wind while driving. The convertible top can also be customized to whatever color or material you want.
The accents round out the Batur convertible's shape. The 22-inch wheels can be painted in — you guessed it — any color you want, as well as the grille and any trim pieces. The exhaust is all 3D-printed titanium because why not. There are no other cars quite like the Batur convertible on the road, mostly because all of them are custom built, but also because so few cars ooze with high effort luxury like the Bentley.