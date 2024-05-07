The 4 Most Lavish Features Of The New Bentley Batur Convertible

Bentley has a new handcrafted convertible — a droptop version of the Batur — and you (probably) can't get one. Each one is tailored to the specific tastes of the customer. The Batur coupe was announced back in 2022, and it was limited to just 18 examples ever leaving Bentley's factory, and the convertible version is ever so slightly more exclusive at 16 models slated for production. It's certainly not a mass-market item.

Despite the fact we will likely never see one in person, that doesn't mean we can't appreciate the Batur convertible's features and commemorate the effort Bentley and coachbuilder Mulliner put into making the most luxurious convertible money can buy. While automotive mechanical features aren't traditionally thought of as a luxury item, it's worth mentioning that the Batur convertible is powered by a 6-liter twin-turbo W12 that Bentley is famous for. It puts out 740 horsepower, and of course, all 740 of those horses are thoroughbreds and have had their pedigree looked over. To further add to the exclusivity, Bentley notes that the Batur line will be one of the last cars to have a W12 engine.