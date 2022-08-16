The Outrageous Bentley Mulliner Batur Promises Old Meets New In Supercar Exclusivity

The new Bentley Mulliner Batur gives a sneak peek into the company's EV future, but inside it's still the same iconic engine that's even more powerful than before. Coachbuilder Mulliner is responsible for coming up with many of Bentley's all-time greats. Among such bespoke automotive wonders is the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar, which first made its debut in 2020. There's little that exudes as much luxury and exclusivity as the ultra-rare Bacalar, from its sheer interior craftsmanship to its bespoke panels and jaw-dropping price tag. For those who missed out on nabbing the only 12 Bacalars ever made, however, they might just get another chance at its successor.

Now, the Mulliner name has been in business as far back as the 18th century, coming up with numerous luxurious coach designs ever since (via Top Gear). Of course, the same can be said with Bentley Mulliner's latest creation, the Batur, which will be making its official unveiling at Monterey Car Week 2022 on August 20. In a press release, Bentley announced that the Mulliner Batur represents "an all-new design language." Its name is derived from an 88-meter deep volcanic crater lake in Indonesia. That said, the Bacalar's successor is just as deeply provocative as its namesake, and it's not just because of Bentley's promise of it being "infinitely customizable," either.