Bentley To End Production Of The Iconic 12-Cylinder Engine After 20 Years

Bentley announced that it would be ending the production of its 12-cylinder engine in April 2024, according to a press release from Bentley on February 22, 2023. The W12 engine has been an iconic feature of the luxury automaker since it debuted in the Bentley Continental GT in 2003.

However, Bentley-produced W12 engines were seen in other Volkswagen Group vehicles before this time; namely the Audi A8 in 2001, and Volkswagen's Phaeton and Touareg models before it officially made its way into the Bentley lineup itself. The W12 engine is built as what boils down to dual V6 engines set on a single crankshaft (hence the 'W' in its name). The Continental GT model that originally featured Bentley's innovative technology used two turbochargers and produced 550 brake horsepower.

The engine has seen a number of innovative iterations in the years since it first made its way into the consumer marketplace. In 2017, the Continental GT's third generation was unveiled with a revamped W12 engine. The 6.0L custom powerhouse now brought 626 brake horsepower to bear, and was controlled in tandem with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox that made driving a Bentley a wonderfully rewarding experience.

In 2020, a limited run of just 12 W12s were installed in bespoke Bacalar models that saw power output boosted to a whopping 650 brake horsepower. Even with these progressions continuing, the W12 isn't exactly suited to the next generation of automotive innovation.