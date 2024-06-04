Everything You Need To Know About The Bentley W12 Engine

Pioneering new engine technologies has always been an integral part of Bentley's DNA. The second car ever made by the British marque, introduced a year after the end of World War I, featured a monoblock four-cylinder engine with four valves per cylinder, twin spark plugs, and twin magnetos. It also featured aluminum pistons, an innovation that the company's founder — W.O. Bentley — spearheaded before the world descended into chaos. Needless to say, the 3-liter four-cylinder found in the 1919 Bentley EX2 set a benchmark for performance roadcar engines from that point forward.

By 2003, Bentley was a much different company. In fact, Bentley wasn't truly Bentley at all by that point. That change occurred in 1998, when the Volkswagen Group purchased a 100% stake in Bentley from Vickers PLC and BMW for $745 million. The man behind the purchase was Ferdinand Porsche's grandson and then VW CEO Ferdinand Piëch, who has not only been credited as car executive of the century but also as a visionary automotive engineer.

The VW buyout led to an exchange of intellectual property and a new vision for Bentley. With a man like Piëch steering the ship, it's no surprise that radical and innovative solutions were taken to revive Bentley, and part of that plan was introducing the VW Group's unique W12 engine layout to a number of flagship models. Despite Bentley no longer being Bentley, Volkswagen stayed true to Bentley's powertrain pioneering roots and the W12 was at the center of it all.