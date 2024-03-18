10 Brands That Still Make Cars With V12 Engines

There is arguably no other brand whose history is as deeply entwined with that of the V12 engine than Ferrari. The brand's very first car, the 125 S, featured a 1.5L V12 engine and helped establish Enzo Ferrari as a name to watch in the motorsport world. More than three-quarters of a century after that first car was unveiled, the V12 continues to be an important element in Ferrari's enthusiast appeal today, even if V8-powered cars now make up the majority of the brand's lineup.

Ferrari launched the 812 GTS in 2019, with the car being the first unrestricted production Ferrari V12 roadster since the 365 GTS4 of 1969. It remains available for buyers in 2024, alongside another V12 car, the Purosangue SUV. With the seemingly unstoppable rise in SUV sales across all levels of the car industry, it seemed inevitable that even Ferrari would eventually cave into the trend. Despite bosses insisting as recently as 2016 that a Ferrari SUV would never happen, the Purosangue was unveiled in 2022 and quickly racked up such a long waiting list that the brand had to temporarily pause orders for the car.

Both the 812 GTS and the Purosangue use variants of the F140 V12 engine, which Ferrari has produced for more than two decades. It first debuted in the Enzo in 2002, and with record levels of interest surrounding its current V12 models, it seems the production of the engine will continue for the foreseeable future.