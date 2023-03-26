Classic Cars That Got Resurrected Years Later

Recent years have seen a slew of classic car nameplates consigned to the history books. Long-running models like the VW Beetle and Chevy Impala ended production after decades in dealerships, killed off by the seemingly unstoppable rise of the crossover SUV. However, it's not all bad news: For every nameplate that's been retired, another has been brought back to life, in most cases being reinvented for the modern market while drawing as much design inspiration as possible from its predecessor.

While plenty of these revivals have proven to be surefire hits among buyers, not every classic car resurrection has been so successful. In a handful of cases, manufacturers have even been accused of resurrecting a name mostly as a cash grab, and doing a disservice to the legacy of the original car in the process. The classic car resurrection trend has caught on in every segment of the market, from obscure low-volume sports cars to iconic SUVs. With the recent announcement that VW Group is bringing back one of America's best-loved classic trucks in the near future, it seems that trend is set to continue for years to come.