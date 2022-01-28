GMA T.33: Gordon Murray’s next supercar is nothing short of astonishing

If you’ve been saving up for the GMA T.50 fan car, we have unsettling news. The T.50 is no longer available for purchase as all 100 build slots sold out like hotcakes. But keep your chin up because Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has a new supercar called the T.33. This time, there’s no more teasing as the T.33 is ready to face the supercar world. Bring it on.

Images: Gordon Murray Automotive



“With the T.33, our second all-new car, we gave ourselves a very clear brief: to create another timeless design,” said Prof. Gordon Murray CBE. “This is a car where comfort, effortless performance, and day-to-day usability are even more front and center in its character.”

Based on Prof. Murray’s comments, it’s clear the T.33 is a different sort of animal than the T.50. For starters, there’s no fan, and the T.33 is a proper two-seat supercar rather than the T.50’s three-seat layout with a center-mounted driver’s seat like the McLaren F1. The vertically-stacked headlights are part of the front fenders to create a pure, timeless shape reminiscent of sports cars from the 1930s and beyond. “Every part, no matter how small and no matter that the owner may never see it, is designed to the same exacting standards as the body,” added Prof. Murray.

It’s a practical supercar, too, probably more than the T.50. Those shapely rear haunches are panels that hinge open outwards like old-fashioned suicide doors to accommodate luggage and other cargo. And like an electric car, the T.33 has a frunk or front trunk to carry more stuff. In addition, the Targa-like B-pillars are home to top-hinged flaps that open to reveal the fuel filler cap (on the left B-pillar) and the oil filler reservoir (on the right).

The T.33 is as pure as mountain spring water, but its engine is nothing short of savage. Opening the rear hatch reveals a reconfigured 3.9-liter naturally-aspirated Cosworth V12 that spins to a mind-boggling 11,100 rpm while pumping out 607 horsepower. It’s essentially the same engine you’ll find in the T.50. Still, the T.33’s Cosworth V12 has variable valve timing, new camshafts, remapped software, a new exhaust system, and a race-inspired ram induction intake system. The latter may seem like part of the car’s roof, but it’s connected directly to the engine, so it moves and shakes as you bury the throttle pedal. Nice.

Along with 607 rampaging horses, it also pumps out 335 pound-feet of torque, 75-percent of which is available from 2,500 rpm. Moreover, you get 90-percent of the available torque from 4,500 to 10,500 rpm. And since the engine only weighs 392 pounds (178kg) and the T.33 tipping the scales at no more than 2,425 pounds (1,100 kg), the car has a power-to-weight ratio of 556 horsepower per ton – just a tad less than a Ferrari LaFerrari. Power goes to the rear wheels via a seamless Xtrac six-speed automatic or a standard six-speed manual stick.

Unlike the T.50’s carbon-monocoque frame, the T.33 has a new superlight carbon monocoque iFrame architecture with cored carbon fiber panels, allowing it to be 661 pounds (300 kg) lighter than the average modern supercar. The T.33’s innovative packaging is a testament to GMA’s seven fundamental principles: Driving perfection, Exclusivity, Lightweight, Premium, Engineering art, A return to beauty, and A personalized customer journey.

Meanwhile, the all-new GMA T.33 has a lightweight double-wishbone suspension in the front and a similar double-wishbone layout in the rear with bespoke Inclined Axis Shear Mounting (IASM). The latter means the rear wishbones mount directly to the transmission casing for better torsional distribution, sharper handling, and a comfier ride.

The rollers are 19-inch front and 20-inch rear forged aluminum wheels weighing less than 15 pounds (7kg) each, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires. Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes with six-piston Monobloc front and four-piston aluminum calipers in the rear are peering underneath those gorgeous alloys.

You already know the T.33 has no fan, but it has a new Passive Boundary Layer Control (PBLC) system to create downforce as needed. You’ll find ground effect air inlets at the front of the car that channels airflow under the floor, while a diffuser equipped with boundary layer removal ducts keeps the car planted at any speed. With this design, GMA found no need to add unnecessary wings, skirts, vents, and flaps that you’ll typically find in a modern, high-strung supercar. However, the T.33 has an active rear spoiler to help the cause.

Opening the T.33’s dihedral doors reveal a minimalistic cabin devoid of touchscreens and columns stalks. Like the outside, nothing is included in the interior unless it serves a purpose. And despite its bevy of analog switches and rotary controls, it has standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to keep up with modern times. “The T.33’s driver-focused cabin enables each journey, no matter how short, to be relished free of distraction while providing the practicality for loner trips to be undertaken,” added Prof. Murray.

GMA will release three variants of the GMA T.33, but only 100 units of each variant will exist. The good news is the T.33 starts at around $1.85-million based on current exchange rates, less than the T.50’s $3-million price tag. The first deliveries will arrive to customers by early 2024. Of course, each T.33 is bespoke for each customer, and GMA is open to a broad range of options, materials, and color choices to make every car unique.

As a footnote, the GMA T.33 is the last gasoline-powered car from the automaker. The automaker’s next vehicle will presumably have a mild-hybrid or hybrid-electric powertrain.

GMA T.33 Gallery