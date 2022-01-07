Gordon Murray T.33 Supercar GT with a mighty V12 engine is debuting soon

As the entire automotive industry makes a radical shift towards electrification, along comes Prof. Gordon Murray CBE with a follow-up to the bewildering T.50 fan car. And like the T.50, Gordon Murray Automotive’s (GMA) next project is set to become “the world’s finest supercar GT” and will feature a detuned version of the T.50’s bespoke Cosworth V12 gas engine.

GMA posted a short teaser video of its new car’s badge on its Twitter page. Unfortunately, that’s all there is to know about the latest T.33, but you don’t have to wait long to see it in its full glory. GMA is debuting its new car on January 27, 2022, at 17:00 GMT (noon ET), and we cannot wait to see what GMA has in store for its newest supercar.

The GMA T.33 also celebrates a milestone for the automaker. The car will enter production at GMA’s new manufacturing facility, global HQ, heritage center, and tech campus in Windlesham, Surrey, England. “I am confident that both our new supercar and our new home will be game-changers in the UK automotive industry,” said Gordon Murray. “We will have many important milestones for our HQ over the next two years.”

GMA also added the T.33 is slotting below the T.50 in its growing portfolio. But unlike the T.50 with a center-mounted driver’s seat and three-seater layout, the T.33 is strictly a two-seat supercar. According to Road & Track, the T.33’s platform will shun the typical carbon-fiber monocoque frame. Instead, it has a new architecture courtesy of Murray’s iStream Carbon process that typically utilizes a honeycomb core sandwiched between two carbon skins.

GMA claims this innovative production method is faster while maintaining a lightweight platform. In addition, the T.33’s Cosworth V12 engine can have a paddle-shifted gearbox or a manual stick. It all sounds magnificent, but one question comes to mind: Is the incoming T.33 a fan car like the T.50?

We don’t have to wait long to find out. Given how the T.50’s debut two years ago caused quite a stir in the automotive world, we’re pretty sure GMA will pull all the stops to make the T.33 just as memorable and desirable. Additionally, we expect the T.33 to have a lower base price (and higher production numbers) than the T.50’s sub-$2.5-million MSRP and 100-unit production run.