V6 Vs. VR6 Engines: What's The Difference?

The world of engine development is a complicated one. The number of variables that need to be considered when shoving a power plant into any given chassis is so high that it'd make even a seasoned engineer's head spin. There's truly an art to developing an engine that checks all of the boxes, from meeting emissions requirements, to developing an ample amount of power, to ensuring that the bloody thing even fits in the car that it's supposed to.

Six-cylinder engines are a very popular choice among car manufacturers when it comes to choosing an engine layout for a midsize or compact car, for a couple of reasons. They occupy a good middle ground between size and performance. Traditionally, manufacturers have had the choice between inline-six and V6 configurations when going the six-cylinder route — with each having its own set of advantages and disadvantages.

Inline-six engines are naturally balanced, meaning that the reciprocating forces within the engine equal each other out, leading to much smoother power delivery. They're also cheaper to build, typically easier to work on, and use fewer parts. However, that comes at the cost of their extreme length, making packaging impossible in a small car. V6 engines solve that issue by being shorter and wider due to having two banks of cylinders. However, they are less balanced, more complicated, and more expensive to produce.

That's why Volkswagen took a stab at building an engine with the benefits of both straight-six and V6 engine layouts without any of the issues. The Volkswagen VR6 engine was the successful result of that experiment.