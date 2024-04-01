The Inline-6 Engine Is Making A Comeback: Here's Why

There is a trend happening in the automotive industry lately — engines are losing cylinders. Partly due to downsizing and electrification, we are witnessing the demise of powertrains with more than four cylinders. The V12 is almost completely eradicated, V10-powered cars on sale today can be counted using two fingers, and the once ubiquitous V8 is being replaced by smaller engines, even in the United States.

But the V8, at least, might get a worthy successor. Sure, this won't go well with most enthusiasts, but in an era of electrification, the inline-6 will keep the old-school muscle alive, like in the 2025 Dodge Charger Sixpack. In fact, inline-6 engines are coming back into fashion after being almost completely replaced by V6s. It seems counterintuitive, but for modern vehicles, straight-six powertrains simply make more sense than any V-configuration unit. Not to mention, they are miles better than those unrefined four-cylinder units.

So, is the inline-6 engine making a comeback? Brace yourselves, this cylinder-deleting story might make you a believer in the straight-six engine once again. Future generations may look at it the same way we look at V8s — here's why.