Transverse Vs Longitudinal Engines: What's The Difference, And Which Is Better?

There are so many different engine types in the marketplace. You have your V6s, V8s, flat engines, inline engines, and more. However, before you get down to the specifics of what kind of engine you are going to put underneath the hood of your car, there is one decision that must be made that you may not even realize is being made when selecting an engine. With all the various types out there, your engine will either be a transverse or longitudinal one.

For many vehicles, the decision as to which of these two engine types your vehicle will have is predetermined. This could be because of where your engine is placed in your vehicle or which wheels the engine is meant to power. Transverse and longitudinal engines each have their place, and each has its fans. To say one is better than the other is a bit of a fallacy, as their applications are quite different. Here, we will be breaking down the differences between these two engine types, helping you decide what to look for when buying a new car or wanting to put a new engine into the one you already have.