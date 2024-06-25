Bentley's New Continental GT Speed Is Excessive In All The Best Ways

Introduced in 2003, the Bentley Continental GT lineup of grand touring cars has remained an important part of the Volkswagen-owned luxury carmaker for over two decades. The lineup received a significant update in 2007 when the company came up with the first-generation Bentley Continental GT Speed — a spruced-up variant of the standard Continental GT with increased engine power and torque figures.

Since its first appearance in 2007, Bentley has continuously updated the GT Speed lineup, with newer, updated models being launched at regular intervals. The first generation GT Speed models were sold between 2007–2010, while the production run of the second generation models ran between 2012 and 2018. Bentley's last major refresh for the Continental GT Speed lineup came in 2021, with the introduction of the 3rd generation GT Speed models.

Three years on, Bentley has announced the fourth generation Continental GT Speed. The newest version of the car — being a generational update — comes with a plethora of changes, both inside and outside of the vehicle. While Bentley has retained the familiar silhouette of the car, the new car features several "bold" design elements, the most noticeable of which is the completely redesigned headlamp design.

While the changes to the design could be best described as incremental, the same cannot be said about the internals of the 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed. The updated car features a completely new engine, gets a hybrid powertrain for the first time, and gets an all-new electrical architecture. The new powertrain option also makes the car the most powerful road-going Bentley ever.