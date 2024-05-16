Bentley's New Continental GT Will Debut Its Wild Hybrid Engine: What We Know

Bentley has chosen a car for its new "Ultra Performance Hybrid Drivetrain" that it's been teasing, the next generation of the Continental GT. It's the quintessential Bentley, so there really wasn't any other choice. According to the specifications released by Bentley, it will be absolutely bonkers as a performance car, and surprisingly adept at being a plug-in hybrid. The bonkers part is the fact that the new Continental GT will produce 771 horsepower and enough torque (737 foot-pounds) to rival a diesel truck. On the efficiency end, it will have an electric only range of 50 miles. The Toyota Prius Prime, the poster child for plug-ins, has a range of 44 miles.

Bentley has not released pricing details on the new fourth generation Continental GT, but you already know it will be egregiously expensive. The new Continental GT will be revealed in its entirety next month. Bentley hasn't announced any bespoke options or paint colors as of yet. But you know that Bentleys aren't always known for subtlety.