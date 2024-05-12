BMW M5 Turns 40: Here Is How It Evolved Over The Years

The BMW M5 is iconic in the high-performance executive car segment, showcasing the brand's ability to build ever-better driver's cars. Always incorporating motorsport bits but without taking away from the luxurious feel of the regular 5-Series, the M5 is the quintessential super sedan. Over the years, it has become so fast and capable that it can compete with modern supercars. It's super-quick, fun to drive, yet comfortable enough for long journeys.

This year, the M5 line turns 40 years old, spanning through six generations. Each era of BMW's super sedan brought something different to the table, but the main focus was always perfectly clear: building "The Ultimate Driving Machine." That also meant beating its Mercedes-Benz and Audi rivals in a performance race that continues to this day.

However, not everything that BMW has changed over the years has made enthusiasts happy. Chasing acceleration figures, BMW's "M" division killed the manual transmission. Moreover, purists lament the fact that the latest M5s feature turbocharged engines, rather than naturally aspirated ones. The addition of hi-tech features also added a lot of weight, too. Still, that doesn't diminish the prestige of the M5. Born from a desire to compete and offer its customers a unique driving experience, the M5 remains an enthusiast's dream. With that in mind, here is the path it took to reach the super-sedan pinnacle.