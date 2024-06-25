Track Tested: Why The 2025 BMW M5 Hybrid Might Change Your Mind About Sports Sedans

When BMW's engineers were bringing together the new M5, the high-performance version of the company's Autobahn-conquering, high-speed tourer, they wanted to add something new, something fun to the mix. They've already mastered the art and brutality of launch control, and they've dabbled with tricks and gimmicks like Drift Mode in the past. But the 2025 BMW M5 had to have something special.

That thing is Boost Control. Officially, anyway. "The internal name for it was 'Kick-Ass,'" Daniela Schmidt, the M5's product manager, told me at the M5's track debut in May. "It felt a bit like someone was kicking your ass."

BMW

Enable this mode while you're underway, and the M5 will fully engage the regeneration of the hybrid motor. (Yes, the new M5 is not just a hybrid but a plug-in hybrid; more on that in a moment.) Then, after charging for a moment, the car delivers full power to all four wheels, a whopping 717 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. The effect only lasts for a few moments, but it's enough to open the eyes of your most cynical passengers.