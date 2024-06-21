BMW X6 M Competition

There is a formula for excess in the automotive industry, a recipe, and automakers like BMW have made it a mighty successful one. Start with a mainstream model, hand it over to your in-house tuners, and encourage them to coax out even greater levels of ridiculousness. In the case of this BMW X6 M Competition, that means taking a regular X6 — hardly shy and retiring itself — and then liberating the M division to turn it into a supercar for the school run.

More specifically, that means cranking 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque from the X6 M Competition's 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 gas engine. 0-60 mph arrives in 3.7 seconds. Top speed is an electronically-limited 155 mph.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

They are wild and lavish numbers, though it's worth noting that even the "regular" X6 xDrive40i will do 0-60 mph in a plenty-fast 5.2 seconds, courtesy of its 375 horses. It starts at around $74k, whereas this M-ified version kicks off at $129,700 (plus destination). Just who, then, is this beast for?