2024 BMW X6 Review: Polarizing Style, Secretly Practical

Before you can discuss anything involving its horsepower, price, comfort, performance, or any real metric, people are going to make judgments on the very shape of the 2024 BMW X6 xDrive40i. As an "SUV coupe," its silhouette is meant to invoke the shape of a two-door, despite the fact it has four doors (five if you count the lift-back) and thus defies the very definition of the word "coupe."

Nomenclature aside, the styling is divisive. Some people are going to buy the X6 based solely on the fact it looks unlike most other SUVs on the market (with the exception of BMW's own X4). In the same way, there's a portion of the BMW's potential buyer's pool that will take one look at the X6 and turn away in favor of a conventionally shaped X5 or X7.

The SUV coupe shape isn't unique to BMW, but it does seem to be specific to German automakers. Volkswagen Group has coupe versions of the Porsche Cayenne, VW Atlas, and others. Mercedes has a number of SUV coupes like versions of the GLC and GLE. It's clearly resonating with enough people to invent an entire segment within the past few years.