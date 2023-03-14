The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Isn't As Impractical As You'd Think

The 2024 Mercedes GLC Coupe is on the way, and it's better suited to everyday life than you might think. According to its German manufacturer, the upcoming hybrid "combines sporty performance with high efficiency" and features many of Mercedes' most advanced driver assistance tools to help a driver get the best out of the vehicle in any situation.

Underneath it all, the GLC coupe is basically a smaller, sportier, version of the GLC SUV, Mercedes' other luxury crossover. While an SUV may be the go-to for offroad enthusiasts and coupes might be way down the list of vehicles that are practical off the tarmac, Mercedes says the upcoming GLC Coupe has "dynamism and off-road adventure" built into its DNA. 4MATIC all-wheel drive gets power where it needs to be.

Mercedes

The "transparent hood" and 360-degree camera keep the driver aware of the surroundings and terrain features, while the sport suspension is just as agile on a dirt track as it is on a highway. When you're not off-road, the MBUX Augmented Video system serves to point out things like lane markers, directional arrows, and road signs. The vehicle's driver assistance software can then make recommendations that will keep you on track. The vehicle is ever so slightly larger than its predecessor and may see some slight benefits from its larger wheelbase. Trunk space has also increased by 1.6 cubic feet, so you can comfortably get that extra bag of groceries in there during your weekly shop. These aren't major gains, but it's possible these little tweaks could have a huge impact.