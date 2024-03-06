2024 BMW 530i xDrive Review: Luxury Sedan Evolves To Stay Relevant

Adapt or die. Evolution's most unflinching rule isn't just applicable to flesh and bone but to the automotive segment, too, and it's a challenge the sedan knows all too well. What was once the de-facto standard for new vehicle sales has been overtaken by crossovers and SUVs, and that leaves cars like the 2024 BMW 530i facing an existential crisis.

Back in the day, BMW's midsize luxury sedan made a strong argument for epitomizing the automaker's "Ultimate Driving Machine" slogan. Offering attainable cosseting in-between the 3 Series and 7 Series, with the M5 shaping what was expected from an everyday sports car, the 5 Series — along with the Mercedes E-Class — set the benchmark by which the segment is still judged.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Times change, and not just because of tectonic industry shifts like electrification. The 2024 5 Series represents BMW rising to the challenge of not only its peers but also a category now squeezed by lavish SUVs, four-door coupes, and even pickups.