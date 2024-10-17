Why The US Navy Retired The F-14 Tomcat Fighter Jet

The Grumman F-14 Tomcat is probably the most recognizable fighter jet from the 20th century thanks to 1986's "Top Gun," starring Tom Cruise. The general public got to see the jet's variable sweep wing design–swept back for speed and pushed forward for cruising and landing–and maneuverability. What they didn't get to see was its ability to engage with enemies before they were even visible to the naked eye. The Tomcat could target rival aircraft over 90 miles away. The Tomcat was a Cold War boogeyman for rival nations, succeeding the F-4 Phantom. The Navy received its first order of F-14s in 1972, launching from carriers across the globe until it couldn't keep up with newer fighter jets like the F/A-14 Hornet.

Advertisement

There were no Tomcats in the air by the end of 2006 flying the American flag as the Navy retired its fleet. Unfortunately, the classic fighter couldn't keep up with the technology. Military contractors were rolling fighters like the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter and the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber off the assembly line during the Tomcat's service, which eventually led to the F-22 Raptor, the most advanced fighter jet with stealth technology just as good if not better than the two aforementioned planes. The F-14 would never be as stealthy.

No, the F/A-18 Hornet isn't anywhere near as stealthy as the Raptor, but it is more reliable than its predecessor and was significantly easier to land on aircraft carriers. Then there were the maintenance costs the Navy had to consider, which were piling up after every sortie.

Advertisement