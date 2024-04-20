How A U.S. Fighter Jet Shot Itself Out Of The Sky

When people started flying around in planes, it didn't take long for folks to throw weapons on board and fly them into combat. World War I saw the first widespread use of aircraft in war, but it wasn't until WWII that they developed into more efficient fighters and bombers. Once that happened, pilots and aviators balanced flying their planes and hitting their targets while avoiding incoming fire, making combat aircraft versatile and challenging to operate.

One thing that wasn't a concern initially was flying too fast to fire weapons, but that concern soon arose with the development of advanced jets. Before that, the only major concern with firing a weapon was ensuring pilots didn't hit their propellers while shooting their machine guns. However, the advent of jets capable of flying at supersonic speeds added a new concern. One such concern was realized via the Grumman F-14 Tomcat, which featured twin engines and the ability to hit speeds of 1,544 mph.

This made the Tomcat one of the deadliest strike aircraft in Navy history but added a new wrinkle to combat aviation. What happens when you fire a weapon system while flying at such high speeds? Will the aircraft travel faster than its missiles, and what dangers might this bring? These questions were answered on June 20, 1973, when an unexpected accident saw two pilots literally shoot themselves out of the sky.