Why So Many F-14 Tomcat Jets Were Destroyed By The Defense Department

Between 1969 and 1991, the Grumman Corporation built 632 of the US Navy's legendary F-14 Tomcat. Its primary purpose was to track down and intercept Soviet bombers. With double engines that could produce 21,000 pounds of thrust and wings that could be swept back inflight to an angle of 68 degrees, it could reach speeds over Mach 2, twice the speed of sound and equivalent to 1,544 mph.

And yes, the F-14 is the plane Maverick (Tom Cruise) flies in the 1986 film, "Top Gun."

While it didn't see its first action until 1981 (shooting down two Libyan fighters), it would go on to take a prominent role in the Gulf, Iraq, and Afghan Wars. It was the star of the Navy's aerial show for many years. But, as the old proverb goes, all good things must end, especially things built around technology, which become obsolete much faster because technology advances exponentially.

The last F-14 was retired in 2006, having amassed 4,958 flight hours and 1,188 catapult shots from aircraft carriers. The Defense Department had initially planned to destroy any parts specific to the Tomcat but still allow the sale of its other parts that could be harmlessly used on other planes.

However, in January 2007, the Associated Press discovered that other countries like Iran, then the only country that maintained an active fleet of F-14s, were on the prowl for Tomcat parts.