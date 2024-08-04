Why The New F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet Is The Navy's Next-Level Fighter

The F/A-18 Hornet has long been one of the U.S. Navy's most powerful all-weather, carrier-capable, multirole combat aircraft. The F/A-18 entered active service in 1983 for the U.S. Marine Corps, and made its Navy debut the following year. Since then, the F/A-18 has been a mainstay of aircraft carrier operations around the world, and the aircraft has taken part in American conflicts since first entering combat during Operation El Dorado Canyon, which was the 1986 bombing of Libya.

Like other fourth-generation fighters, the F/A-18 is relatively old. It's decades older than fifth-generation aircraft like the F-22 and F-35, so one might wonder why it's still in operation. The simple answer is that the current model of the F/A-18 is vastly different from the aircraft first introduced by McDonnell Douglas, which constructed the F/A-18 alongside Northrop, beginning in the late 1970s to the 1990s.

The current F/A-18 is built by Boeing, and it's a far cry from the original aircraft. Recently, the U.S. Navy and Boeing introduced the F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet, which National Interest called the "unstoppable Navy fighter." This isn't merely an upgrade of an existing airframe; it's a complete overhaul that brought the F/A-18 from the 1970s and '80s into the 2020s, and the new variant will likely dominate U.S. aircraft carrier operations for the foreseeable future.