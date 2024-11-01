6 BMW Cars That Still Come With A V8 Engine
BMW has relied on V8 engines to power some of its most iconic cars since it debuted its first V8, the BMW OHV V8, back in 1954. Not only have some of these V8 engines helped establish the Bavarian automaker as motoring royalty, but they also gave it its reputation for building powerful cars. Sadly, strict emissions regulations have forced carmakers like BMW to scale down V8 engine production. In 2023, BMW decided to stop making V8 engines at its internal combustion engine production facility in Munich, Germany, opting instead to prioritize electrified vehicles.
According to a BMW Blog post, that decision now leaves the automaker's Hams Hall factory in England (S68 engine) and the Steyr plant in Austria (N63 and its performance variant, the S63 engine, which is also being phased out to make way for the mild-hybrid S68) as the only facilities responsible for BMW V8 engine production.
BMW prioritizing efficiency has greatly impacted its powertrain portfolio, as most of its cars are now powered by four-cylinders and inline-sixes. However, despite the dramatic change, there are BMW cars that still come with a V8 engine, namely the 2025 BMW 8-Series M850, 2025 BMW X5 M60i, 2025 BMW X6 M60i, 2025 BMW X6 M60i, and more. Here are six V8-powered BMW cars you can still buy brand new, ranked based on their total horsepower output.
The 2025 BMW M5 and M5 Touring have a V8 engine that generates 717 hp
Following a redesign for the 2025 model year, BMW's popular sports sedan will now only be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The system combines a 4.4-liter twin-turbo S68 V8 engine with a GEN5 electric motor motivated by an 18.6-kilowatt-hour high-voltage battery pack (with 14.8 kWh being usable) to generate 717 total horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. Output makes its way to all fours via a slick eight-speed automatic transmission, resulting in a manufacturer-estimated 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph (when specced with the available M Driver's Package; otherwise, the standard top speed is 155 mph).
Alone, the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 makes 577 hp from 5,600 to 6,500 rpm (it has a 7,200-rpm rev limit) and 553 lb-ft of torque. Maximum torque is available from relatively low engine speeds of between 1,800 and 5,400 rpm. This means the electric motor adds up to 194 hp and 207 lb-ft to the total output. The 2025 BMW M5 can travel up to 25 miles on electric power alone. And, for the first time ever, BMW now also offers the M5 Touring in the States. It has the same powertrain setup as the standard M5, with similar output on tap. Only in this case, the sprint to 60 mph takes a BMW-estimated 3.5 seconds. The 2025 BMW M5 sedan begins at $119,500 (MSRP, plus $1,175 delivery charge), while the M5 Touring starts higher at $121,500.
The 2025 BMW XM and XM Label feature a V8 engine that makes between 644 and 738 hp
Imposing yet highly polarizing, the BMW XM was developed entirely by BMW's M division and first arrived on the scene in 2023 with a bold, eccentric design that has gotten mixed reviews from consumers. Regardless of how you feel about its style, though, the performance plug-in hybrid SUV has a powerful S68 V8 engine that imparts a pure rush of adrenaline. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo mill produces 644 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque with assistance from a 194-hp, 145-kW electric motor, with output routed to all wheels through an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.
That combination helps ensure bursts to 60 mph happen quickly — in just 4.1 seconds — and that speeds up to 155 mph are reached in the standard configuration, or 168 mph when the BMW XM is outfitted with the optional M Driver's Package. The 2025 BMW XM can be driven on electric power alone for around 31 miles, according to the automaker. The more extravagant BMW XM Label has the same powertrain but generates significantly more power at 738 hp and 738 lb-ft, making it the most powerful BMW M car ever. And as you'd expect, that output increase results in a faster 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds. The standard XM model has a starting MSRP of $159,000, while the highly customizable XM Label begins at $185,000.
The 2025 BMW X6 M Competition's V8 engine develops 617 hp
If it's any consolation, the BMW X6 M costs significantly less than both XM models above – considering its $129,700 starting MSRP – and it's an awful lot of car for the money. Following a refresh for the 2024 model year, the performance SUV returned for 2025 with familiar goodies, such as the newer twin-turbo 4.4-liter S68 V8 that replaced the S63 on the 2024 BMW X6 M Competition. It pairs with a 48-volt hybrid system and an 8-speed automatic transmission — a combination BMW claims makes power delivery quicker and more efficient than before — to provide 617 hp and 553 pound-feet of torque.
Naturally, that also means you're dealing with a decidedly zippy SUV, and the X6 M Competition does not disappoint, with the sprint to 60 mph taking only 3.7 seconds. Keep your foot planted and the 2025 BMW X6 M Competition can reach 177 miles per hour (when built with the M Driver's Package; the standard top speed is 155 mph). Performance aside, the X6 M Competition offers loads of niceties, like Merino leather upholstery, heated and power front seats, heated armrests, Alcantara headliner, a heated steering wheel, quad-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, multicolor ambient interior lighting, and a panoramic moonroof. Others include a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a wireless charging system, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
The V8 engine in the 2025 BMW M8 Competition and M8 Gran Coupe is good for up to 617 hp
In a list dominated by the newer mild-hybrid S68 V8 engine, the M8 Competition coupe and Gran Coupe inject a big breath of fresh air for enthusiasts desiring unadulterated high-octane excitement. Both vehicles feature BMW's venerable twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter S63 V8 engine, which puts out 617 horses and 553 pound-feet of torque to the ground via an eight-speed M Sport automatic transmission that helps achieve a zero to 60 mph run in 3 seconds flat, per BMW estimates. The BMW M8 Competition coupe was even faster in a Car and Driver testing, where it posted a quick 2.5-second 0-60 mph time back when the original model launched for 2020.
That performance doesn't come at the expense of luxury, either, as the 2025 BMW M8 Competition and M8 Gran Coupe come complete with numerous amenities owners would want. These include standard soft-close doors, carbon-fiber roof, M Sport seats, heated and cooled front seats, heated armrests, extended Merino leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, carbon-fiber interior trim, head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, and a 12.1-inch digital gauge cluster, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The 2025 M8 Competition coupe and M8 Gran Coupe both start at $138,800 (MSRP).
The 2025 BMW X5 M Competition's V8 engine pumps out 617 horses
The 2025 BMW X5 M is yet another BMW performance SUV that should appeal to modern shoppers wanting a high-riding vehicle with extremely stimulating and high fun-factor driving activity. The fun, in this case, comes due in part to a twin-turbo 4.4-liter S68 MHEV V8 engine shared with the 523-hp BMW M60i. Here, though, the V8 is tuned to produce 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, which is then distributed to the four wheels through a ZF eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission.
To go with that, there's an adaptive M professional stiff enough to enable nimble handling, an incredibly precise steering system, and massive 6-piston front M Compound brakes that, together, should make controlling the performance SUV a delight. According to BMW, the 2025 X5 M Competition requires just 3.7 seconds to sprint to 60 mph, and can reach a standard top speed of 155 mph or 177 mph when equipped with the available M Driver's Package. The 2025 BMW X5 M Competition has a base MSRP of $124,800.
The 2025 BMW 760i xDrive delivers up to 536 horsepower
With only 536 hp on tap, the 2025 BMW 760i xDrive is the least powerful car on this list of BMW cars that still come with a V8 engine. Nevertheless, it is built ready to perform. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter S68 V8 engine combines with a mild-hybrid system to produce 553 pound-feet of torque — plenty enough to prod the large sedan to 60 mph in a remarkable 4.1 seconds, per BMW estimates, which, as you'd guess, is conservative. In a Car and Driver testing, a 2023 BMW 760i xDrive with the same powertrain bolted to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and cleared the quarter mile in 11.9 seconds.
And with this being a luxury car, it reputedly offers a refined drive and a comfortable interior replete with niceties, such as extended Merino leather upholstery, mirror oak high gloss interior trim, heated and ventilated front seats with massage, a heated steering wheel, quad-zone automatic climate control, and multicolor ambient lighting. There's also a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a wireless device charger, navigation, and an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. The 2025 BMW 760i xDrive begins at $121,300 (MSRP).