6 BMW Cars That Still Come With A V8 Engine

BMW has relied on V8 engines to power some of its most iconic cars since it debuted its first V8, the BMW OHV V8, back in 1954. Not only have some of these V8 engines helped establish the Bavarian automaker as motoring royalty, but they also gave it its reputation for building powerful cars. Sadly, strict emissions regulations have forced carmakers like BMW to scale down V8 engine production. In 2023, BMW decided to stop making V8 engines at its internal combustion engine production facility in Munich, Germany, opting instead to prioritize electrified vehicles.

According to a BMW Blog post, that decision now leaves the automaker's Hams Hall factory in England (S68 engine) and the Steyr plant in Austria (N63 and its performance variant, the S63 engine, which is also being phased out to make way for the mild-hybrid S68) as the only facilities responsible for BMW V8 engine production.

BMW prioritizing efficiency has greatly impacted its powertrain portfolio, as most of its cars are now powered by four-cylinders and inline-sixes. However, despite the dramatic change, there are BMW cars that still come with a V8 engine, namely the 2025 BMW 8-Series M850, 2025 BMW X5 M60i, 2025 BMW X6 M60i, 2025 BMW X6 M60i, and more. Here are six V8-powered BMW cars you can still buy brand new, ranked based on their total horsepower output.

