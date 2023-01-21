The 10 Best Modes In Tesla

Tesla's vehicles are packed full of cutting-edge technology. As befitting their premium electric vehicle status, they feature advanced driver assist tools (even if Full Self-Driving is a misnomer), fast charging technologies, regenerative braking, and voice commands. The feature list doesn't stop there, with many of the vehicle's functions locked to specific modes. These could unlock unique performance settings, entertain the passengers, help with particular tasks, and some are just there for laughs. They draw on Tesla CEO Elon Musk's interests, love of popular culture, and belief in "technological solutionism" to improve the driving experience (via Jacobin).

The most talked-about mode is Full Self-Driving, which will eventually be able to handle all driving-related tasks. That's just one out of dozens of modes Tesla has added to its vehicles. Many modes also require Tesla's Premium Connectivity subscription, which adds cellular connectivity for features like music and video streaming, live traffic, and satellite view maps. The list of modes keeps growing, even on older Teslas, as they can receive over-the-air upgrades to their software. Quick fixes for issues and additional functionality for existing modes can also rapidly be pushed to Teslas. That's made possible because "Tesla is as much a software company as it is a hardware company," according to its CEO, Elon Musk. Here are 10 of the best modes you can try out in your Tesla.