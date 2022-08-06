Tesla Is Finally Adding This Common Feature To Its Steering Wheels

When Tesla's steering yoke was introduced to the Model S and Model X in 2021, the unconventional steering wheel raised some eyebrows. Even the NHTSA was skeptical about it, but it was eventually approved. One of its biggest critics was Consumer Reports, which claimed that Tesla's rectangular steering yoke made it difficult to navigate sharp turns and parking maneuvers.

It was even more complicated since the steering yoke didn't have the big horn button at the center. Instead, Tesla designed an inconspicuous horn button on the top right of the yoke. This prompted some Tesla drivers to file a complaint to the NHTSA saying that they found it difficult to locate the horn button during an emergency and almost caused an accident. Another complainant pointed out that the horn button is "always in a different place" when you're making a turn. But now it seems Tesla finally listened to some customers who weren't happy about its steering yoke features.