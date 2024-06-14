2024 Range Rover Velar Review: Quiet Luxury Fights Loud Concern

The Velar is part of Land Rover's Range Rover series, and fits between the compact Evoque and the Range Rover Sport. From its $61,500 base price and general size, the Velar is poised to compete with the likes of the BMW X5, Lexus TX, and Mercedes GLE. Land Rover is incapable of being modest, but it's not as ridiculous as the full-size six-figure Range Rover, and it's also not as off-road/socio-econonomic collapse ready as the Defender. It does a remarkable job at skirting the very fine line between quietly luxurious and pretentious.

Mechanically, the Velar Dynamic is a mild hybrid. The bulk of the power is generated by a 3-liter turbocharged six-cylinder. The "mild hybrid" part is the electric starter generator motor powered by a 48-volt electrical system. When the whole lot is working together, that translates to 395 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. Land Rover calls it the P400; the base Velar only gets a 247 horsepower four-banger, the P250.

That brings me to an odd-factor of the Velar. It's deceptively quick. Land Rover says it will accomplish the 0-60 sprint in 5.2 seconds. That's remarkably quick for a big SUV. In a big fast Range Rover, it was hard to not feel like I was Jason Statham in some UK-centric action movie. It's worth noting that the mild-hybrid drivetrain doesn't help in the slightest with fuel economy. You're getting a combined 21 miles per gallon pretty much regardless of how you drive.