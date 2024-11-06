2025 Kia K5 GT Review: Affordable Fun, Even If GT-Line Keeps One Big Advantage

Does aspirational automatically have to mean expensive? We're far from the days when a Kia badge on the grille meant someone cared more about budget than brand, though a capable range of industry-upsetting SUVs and crossovers doesn't necessarily mean you've earned a spot among the ranks of sports sedans.

Advertisement

It's an uphill battle, then, for the 2025 Kia K5 GT. While the K5 in general has satisfied its promise of attainable transportation that doesn't feel obviously cheap, the GT suffix heaps on some extra expectations. More fun, certainly, but stronger styling too, while at its core a "Gran Turismo" should also be refined and cosseting enough to do the sort of long-distance jaunts certain German automakers have made their raison d'etre.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

A big ask, then, especially when you consider that Kia can't really afford to nudge the K5 GT's price tag too high. Not if it wants to keep that reputation for affordable glee, anyway.