2025 BMW M3 Squeezes Out More Engine Power As Flagship Of New 3 Series
Despite making questionable design choices with its controversial front grille, there has been no apparent dip in the popularity of the BMW M3. The legendary performance sedan continues to be the company's most popular performance sports car. Currently in its sixth generation, the last time the BMW M3 lineup was updated was in 2022 for the 2023 model year car. That was nearly two years ago, and for the same reason, it was only natural for BMW to give the car a much-needed midlife update.
BMW has just announced the 2025 model year BMW M3 models, featuring a number of upgrades over the older models. Most of the updates to the 2025 model are incremental and include mild external changes like redesigned headlights and new alloy wheel designs. The 2025 BMW M3s also get redesigned steering wheels, better interior trim, and a new version of the BMW Operating System (version 8.5). There are also changes under the hood, the most significant being the 20 hp power increase on the all-wheel drive model.
Along with the BMW M3, the company also gave a mid-cycle refresh to the BMW 3 Series models, which were also due for an update. We'll talk about all the new 3 series models later, but first, let's take a closer look at what's new with the 2025 BMW M3 lineup.
Everything new with the 2025 BMW M3
BMW has positioned the 2025 BMW M3 models as a "more powerful, poised, and assured" variant of the legendary high-performance sedan. While BMW has retained the same S58B30T0 engine as the older models, it now produces three levels of output based on the chosen drivetrain configuration. Like before, BMW offers the M3 in three configurations: the standard 2025 BMW M3, the BMW M3 Competition, and the BMW M3 Competition with M xDrive.
For the standard 2025 M3 models, the power output remains the same as before (473hp), using the 6-speed manual gearbox. On the higher-end M3 Competition model, the power increases to 503 hp. The most powerful of the lot, however, is the BMW M3 Competition Sedan with M xDrive. This variant now makes 20 hp more than the standard "Competition" variant (523 hp at 6,250 rpm). It also gets higher torque figures of 479 lb. ft between, 2750-5,730 rpm. All variants of the 2025 BMW M3 lineup have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. Those opting for the optional M Driver's package can, however, increase the top speed to 180 mph.
Besides slight changes to the engine and powertrain, the 2025 BMW M3 also features improvements to its overall driving dynamics. This should translate to a more engaging driving experience. As outlined earlier, the car also features an updated alloy wheel design and redesigned LED headlight assembly that now consolidates the low and high beams in a single unit. The new steering wheel now features flat-bottomed spokes. The 2025 BMW M3 sedan also runs the latest generation of BMW iDrive tech, which is based on BMW Operating System 8.5.
What's new with the 2025 BMW 3 Series?
The BMW 3 Series lineup received a facelift in July 2022, and two years later, even that facelifted variant has started to show its age. For the 2025 model year, BMW has made several changes to the good old 3 Series compact sedan. The most significant of these include new design details to the exterior and interior of the car, a brand-new curved display that now features the latest version of BMW iDrive, and a redesigned chassis that improves the overall comfort levels of the car without messing around with the overall sportiness.
The 2025 model year BMW S Series cars come in four variants; starting with the BMW 330i, BMW 330i xDrive, the BMW M340i, and the BMW M340i xDrive. Those opting for the M330i series have the option to upgrade to the M Sport package, which is offered as standard on the 340i lineup. This package includes larger 19-inch alloy wheels, and a flat-bottomed steering wheel, among others.
The 2025 BMW 3 Series models make roughly the same power figures as the outgoing models but now feature a 48V mild hybrid technology, which should make them more fuel-efficient than before. The 330i models feature a 2-liter engine that makes 255 hp of power and 295 lb-ft of torque. On the 340i models, power is slightly up compared to their predecessors, and the 3-liter inline-six engine now makes 386 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque.
2025 BMW M3 and 3 Series lineup: pricing and availability
BMW has confirmed that all the 2025 BMW M3 sedans sold in the U.S. will be manufactured at the company's plant in Munich, Germany. Production of these cars will begin in July 2024, following which the vehicles will arrive at dealerships across the U.S.
As for pricing, the base variant of the 2025 BMW M3 starts at $76,000. This is followed by the M3 Competition variant, which has been priced at $80,200. The top-end model — the 2025 BMW M3 Competition with xDrive — is priced at $85,300. There will be an additional $1,175 destination and handling charges over and above the aforementioned MSRP.
Moving on to the BMW 3 Series models, these cars will be produced at the BMW Group plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, and, like the M3 lineup, will enter the production phase in July 2024. Pricing for the base 2025 BMW 330i starts at $45,500. Then there is the 330i xDrive model, which will set you back by $47,500. The more powerful M340i models start at $59,600, while the top-end 2025 BMW M340i xDrive model has been priced at $61,600. Like with the M3 lineup, BMW will charge an additional $1,175 as destination and handling charges for these models.