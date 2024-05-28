2025 BMW M3 Squeezes Out More Engine Power As Flagship Of New 3 Series

Despite making questionable design choices with its controversial front grille, there has been no apparent dip in the popularity of the BMW M3. The legendary performance sedan continues to be the company's most popular performance sports car. Currently in its sixth generation, the last time the BMW M3 lineup was updated was in 2022 for the 2023 model year car. That was nearly two years ago, and for the same reason, it was only natural for BMW to give the car a much-needed midlife update.

BMW has just announced the 2025 model year BMW M3 models, featuring a number of upgrades over the older models. Most of the updates to the 2025 model are incremental and include mild external changes like redesigned headlights and new alloy wheel designs. The 2025 BMW M3s also get redesigned steering wheels, better interior trim, and a new version of the BMW Operating System (version 8.5). There are also changes under the hood, the most significant being the 20 hp power increase on the all-wheel drive model.

Along with the BMW M3, the company also gave a mid-cycle refresh to the BMW 3 Series models, which were also due for an update. We'll talk about all the new 3 series models later, but first, let's take a closer look at what's new with the 2025 BMW M3 lineup.