Is Apple CarPlay Completely Free, And Does It Work In Your Car?

At the moment, CarPlay is supported on over 800 cars. Apple says that over 98% of new vehicles support CarPlay in the U.S. Apple's website lists all the models that support CarPlay. Popular brands like Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Nissan, Toyota, and many more are included, and you'll find the feature on many 2016 models and later. The one notable exception is Tesla, which doesn't support CarPlay or Android Auto. GM has also stated that it will not support CarPlay or Android Auto on its future electric vehicles, but that doesn't apply to its current lineup of cars.

To find out if your car's infotainment screen supports CarPlay, connect your iPhone to your vehicle using a Lightning to USB cable and check if CarPlay appears as an option on the screen. Some cars have the option to connect your iPhone to the screen wirelessly. You can also check your car's user manual or search for your car brand, model number, and model year on Google to determine if CarPlay support is included.

If you've determined that your car doesn't natively support CarPlay, you can purchase an aftermarket head unit from brands like Pioneer, Alpine, and Boss. Many of these units are priced below $300, although some are more expensive. Before installing an aftermarket head unit, you'll also need to consider compatibility and installation costs.