2024 Hyundai Elantra N First Look: The Best Bargain In Sports Sedans Gets An Update

On a relatively long autocross course that Hyundai coned off in Laguna Seca's paved infield, all the subtle revisions to the Elantra N certainly don't detract from the fun factor. Under hard acceleration, cornering, and braking, the chassis still dips and rolls playfully, lifting up on three wheels regularly around a few of the tightest turns. Tire squeals and chattering through understeer echoed off the paddock walls, as the exhaust–opened up fully in Sport mode–snorts and burbles from throttle liftoff overrun.

Hyundai proudly proclaims that understeer actually makes the internal-combustion N models—the Elantra, as well as the Kona and erstwhile Veloster—more enjoyable, though finding the right balance between power delivery and balance for an autocross day requires more than a few laps. Braking more slowly while avoiding any ABS intervention actually helps to shave precious tenths of seconds off the clock, counterintuitively for most drivers accustomed to rear or all-wheel drive.

The goal becomes keeping the front wheels under load at all times, through tight corners and longer transitions alike, so shifting up into third to stay lower in the turbo-four's rev range can actually help. Especially in the DCT car, which features slightly shorter gear ratios than the six-speed stick shift and can prompt a bit of traction and stability control intrusion more easily.