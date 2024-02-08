2025 Kia K5 Boosts ADAS Tech, But Still No Electric Model In Sight

Kia has just unveiled its 2025 line of K5 midsized sedans at the Chicago Auto Show, and the sporty vehicles are seemingly brimming with tech across the range. Most of that tech is designed to make daily driving, and parking, a lot easier.

Kia is shipping vast improvements to its Advanced Driving Assist Systems (ADAS). On the most basic model, the K5 LXS, drivers will benefit from better cruise control. Both "Stop & Go" and forward collision detection will be implemented — with the latter being able to detect cyclists. It will also protect the driver when said driver is turning into an intersection, thanks to its "junction turning" feature. Parking sensors will also indicate the forward and reverse distances between the vehicle and any objects it may potentially hit.

More advanced features come with the EX and GT models, including: Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, Highway Driving Assist, Blind View Monitor, Surround View Monitor, and a side Reverse, Park Distance Warning as standard. Though the GT-L does apparently miss out on the Blind View Monitor, Surround View Monitor, and a side Reverse, Park Distance Warning.

The GT has access to these features, though they don't come as standard. The package that adds them also comes with 19-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch curved meter cluster, and Digital Key 2. The GT also has access to a premium package, which comes with a Panoramic sunroof, LED interior lighting, and 12-speaker Bose Premium Audio.