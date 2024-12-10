2025 Lucid Gravity First Drive: Supercar Meets Minivan

Driving the new Lucid Gravity, the acronym SUV for Sport Utility Vehicle begins to fade into the past. This kind of optimized potential, designed from scratch with such a thoughtful level of engineering, simply bedevils definition in the first place: the performance of a supercar meets the capability of an off-roader and the interior spaciousness of a minivan. Truly, Gravity's launch represents a redefining moment for automotive concept and execution. But will the public understand, comprehend, appreciate, and finally purchase such a comprehensively iconoclastic vehicle?

Gravity officially entered production last week at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, alongside all the various variants of the Air sedan. But where the Air catered to a purposefully small subset in the sedan segment, Gravity needs to boost Lucid's market presence and general recognition with a level of sales volume that can sustain this upstart's expanding business model. Because as much as the Air set new standards for electrification, this SUV similarly establishes new industry benchmarks in terms of power, range, efficiency, interior volume, and pure utility.

The very next day after Gravity SUVs first began rolling off the line, Lucid invited me to Malibu to take a pre-production car for a test drive. On a beautiful sunny Friday, hot roads and minimal traffic let me warm up the Gravity's tires, with chief engineer David Lickfold in the passenger seat as I attempted to restrain myself from quadrupling the legal speed limits.

