Lucid Gravity Price, Range And Specs Confirmed: What You Need To Know

It's no secret that Tesla-rival Lucid Motors has been working on an electric SUV for a while now. Internally known as "Project Gravity," the first reports of this upcoming SUV came to light in 2020. Four years, a global pandemic, and following a bunch of Lucid Gravity previews later, the long-drawn wait for Lucid's first SUV — the Lucid Gravity — has finally come to an end.

Lucid Motors just confirmed that it is opening up reservations for the car starting November 7, 2024, which is less than two weeks away. If you are interested in getting ahold of one, head over to Lucid Motors' website at 9 AM PT, when you will be able to book the vehicle for yourself.

It is pertinent to note that Lucid is opening up reservations only for the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring variant, which is a more luxurious, higher-end option of the vehicle. The only other variant in the lineup is the lower-priced "Lucid Gravity Touring" variant, which Lucid expects to bring to the market by late 2025. Coming back to the aforementioned high-end Grand Touring variant, actual deliveries of this vehicle are a while away. Lucid expects the production run for this variant to commence in late 2024.

