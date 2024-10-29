Lucid Gravity Price, Range And Specs Confirmed: What You Need To Know
It's no secret that Tesla-rival Lucid Motors has been working on an electric SUV for a while now. Internally known as "Project Gravity," the first reports of this upcoming SUV came to light in 2020. Four years, a global pandemic, and following a bunch of Lucid Gravity previews later, the long-drawn wait for Lucid's first SUV — the Lucid Gravity — has finally come to an end.
Lucid Motors just confirmed that it is opening up reservations for the car starting November 7, 2024, which is less than two weeks away. If you are interested in getting ahold of one, head over to Lucid Motors' website at 9 AM PT, when you will be able to book the vehicle for yourself.
It is pertinent to note that Lucid is opening up reservations only for the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring variant, which is a more luxurious, higher-end option of the vehicle. The only other variant in the lineup is the lower-priced "Lucid Gravity Touring" variant, which Lucid expects to bring to the market by late 2025. Coming back to the aforementioned high-end Grand Touring variant, actual deliveries of this vehicle are a while away. Lucid expects the production run for this variant to commence in late 2024.
Lucid Gravity: Everything we know so far
Being the latest model to join Lucid's offerings, it goes without saying that the Gravity also happens to be the most modern of the lot. The car is based on a completely new platform that lets the vehicle use the company's brand new, next-generation ultra-compact powertrain, which is claimed to be the most power-dense EV motor currently in production, according to Lucid.
These motors help the Lucid Gravity make over 800 hp of power and propel the car from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds. The Gravity is rated to carry a payload of 1500 pounds while also possessing a towing capacity of 6,000 pounds. Lucid claims a range of 440 miles on a full charge while also adding that the car can add 200 miles worth of range after a short 15-minute charge.
Besides offering seating for 7 individuals, one of the highlights of the interior of the vehicle is the massive 34-inch curved OLED display. The car also gets an additional Lucid Pilot Panel above the center console. The second and third rows of the Lucid Gravity fold flat, giving users a cavernous 112 cubic feet of storage.
Depending on which side of the design you decide to stand on, chances are you'll either like the nonchalant design of the car or absolutely hate it. What is undeniable, however, is that the Lucid Gravity is, well, an interesting-looking SUV. The vehicle is also surprisingly aerodynamic — very unusual for an SUV — and claims an incredibly low drag coefficient of less than 0.24.
Lucid Gravity: Pricing and availability
The Gravity SUV is an important project for Lucid, and the company has been working on it for several years now. Originally slated for a public launch in early 2023, several delays eventually led Lucid to push the official unveiling towards the end of 2024. In fact, this official launch comes almost a year after Lucid showcased the Gravity for the first time to the general public at the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2023. The car even went on to win some awards, and this event also saw Lucid reveal that prices of this vehicle would start below the $80,000 mark.
As for the pricing, the base price for the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring model starts at $94,900. Towards the end of 2025, the cheaper Gravity Touring trim will be launched for $79,900, bringing the prices close to the promised launch price of the car. It goes without saying that these prices exclude local taxes and surcharges.
Lucid is expected to share more details about the different trim levels within the two main variants as we inch closer to the launch. This is when we get to know how much more customers will need to shell out for optional features like the promised off-road package that will automatically adjust the ride quality of the car to match the terrain.