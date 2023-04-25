The Lucid Gravity Electric SUV Just Hit A Major Milestone

Lucid Motors is a relatively new player in the automotive industry. The California-based company jumped into the game primarily as a battery manufacturer, but it wasn't long before it prototyped its own all-electric sedan. The Lucid Air hit the scene to rave reviews. SlashGear's Chris Davies loved the upgraded model's handling, range, and straight-line speed, not to mention the luxurious and clean cabin experience. "The Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance has no right being this good," he wrote in November.

Lucid Motors is following up on the Air's success with a new SUV called Gravity. It's been in development since 2020, and we were first treated to compelling concept previews late last year. With today's news, that conceptualization is one step closer to reality: the Lucid Gravity has comfortably revved toward public road-testing grounds.

"I am excited to see the Gravity SUV moving forward so quickly in its development, as it builds upon everything this company has achieved thus far and drives further advancements of our in-house technology to create a luxury electric SUV like none other," said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's CEO and CTO.