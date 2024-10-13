2024 Lotus Emira 2.0 Turbo Review: AMG And DCT Deliver The Unthinkable

Anytime any automotive journalist dubiously proclaims that an automatic car might, just maybe, perhaps possibly, be better than the manual version, the skeptics cry out in defense. Heresy! Blasphemy! False! And normally, I count myself among the devotees of stick shifts and clutch pedals. But then I drove a Lotus Emira equipped with the AMG turbo-four and dual-clutch transmission. Compared to the Toyota V6-powered manual, almost inexplicably, I must admit the automatic is the better car. So please bear with me as I desperately attempt to explain the ineffable.

Advertisement

Now, we know that Lotus absolutely nailed the Emira's showroom appeal. The design looks good from every single angle, blending hints of modern McLaren and Ferrari styling in a smaller package that, once out on the road, simply shrinks in comparison to modern automotive behemoths. When I drove an Evora around Los Angeles, more than a few people pointedly asked, "What is that?" Now, the Emira establishes the new design language that will usher in the electric age at Lotus with a stunning mix of simplicity and exoticism.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

The interior continues that simple and functional theme but also adds noticeable touches of class and luxury. Without a doubt, the Emira exists in that rarefied air where anticipation built up among enthusiasts for years, and a lingering curiosity still exists now for those who spot cars finally in the hands of customers (just don't ask about the emissions snafu that led to dozens left stranded in San Pedro for a year plus). Will the Emira go down in history as the final road-legal internal-combustion car from Lotus? With the Evija and Eletre EVs on the market, at the very least, the Emira looks likely to wind up as the last Lotus from the Lotus we used to know and love.

Advertisement