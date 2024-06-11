Aston Martin DBX707: The 2025 Updates That Make It Super SUV Royalty

From afar, the new 2025 Aston Martin DBX looks identical to previous model years. Beneath the svelte skin lurks the same, powerful, twin-turbocharged V8 engines, including the mind-bogglingly quick 707 package. But don't be fooled, because model year 2025 brings big changes to Aston's most popular offering, helping this super SUV keep up with the competition in entirely new ways.

The most critical update for most buyers will likely be a welcome improvement to the DBX's interior design, with a revamped dash and center console that facilitate the transition to a new electronics suite and infotainment touchscreen developed in-house for the first time. Another less noticeable, yet even more substantial change will perhaps make an even bigger difference for those few customers who care about this SUV's sporty dynamics: Aston's chassis engineers also made subtle yet significant revisions to the suspension and steering to improve both daily drivability and performance potential.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

So naturally, to show off the technological developments, Aston recently flew select media all the way to Scotland to take one of the world's most expensive SUVs off-roading. Talk about a surprise coming straight out of left field, and the kind of offer nobody can refuse, even if I jumped back on a few jets to Edinburgh figuring all the while that the adventure might lean more toward soft-roading than anything else.