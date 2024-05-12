2025 Aston Martin Vantage First Drive: Brutal Looks Can't Hide The Truth

When you've upwards of $191,000 to spend on a new car like the 2025 Aston Martin Vantage, justification looks somewhat different to the decisions being made in the average Toyota or Kia dealership. The new Vantage picks up the torch as the British automaker's most driver-focused car but skips the usual route to demonstrating that — even if, for most buyers, the most convincing evidence of success may go unexplored.

While "better than the old car" is the obvious metric by which any new model is judged, the 2025 Vantage finds itself with a far more intimidating benchmark than mere incremental improvement. Aston Martin's self-imposed goal of gliding up, out of the sports car segment and into the ultra-luxury performance set leaves it squeezed by Rolls-Royce and Bentley on one side, and McLaren and Ferrari on the other.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Outright speed, then, or some nice leather is no longer sufficient. Put simply, the wealthy clientele a reinvented Aston Martin hopes to court expect not just a fancy toy, but an experience. In the case of the new Vantage, that experience means power with the confidence to actually use it.