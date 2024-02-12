2025 Aston Martin Vantage Resets The Benchmark For Power And Style
Aston Martin has unveiled its second next-gen sports car, the 2025 Vantage, following the 2024 DB-12. The century-old British sports car manufacturer seems to have made a statement with the car's terrific performance and high-level styling. The new Aston can hit 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds thanks to its 656-horsepower, twin-turbo V8. That 4-liter V8 can also produce 590 lb-ft of torque, so it shouldn't have much trouble getting off the line as quickly as you need it to. All that power makes its way through a rear-mounted eight-speed automatic transmission geared "to maximize response and enjoyment."
In a rear-wheel drive coupe with perfect 50:50 weight distribution, this all adds up to a fantastic driving experience. Going flat out, the new Vantage is capable of hitting 202 mph, which won't make it the fastest thing on the road but still provides a ridiculous amount of punch.
As not everyone is a professional racing driver, Aston has also included a few features that should help the Vantage's owners get the most from their new vehicle. This includes a new launch control system and Electronic Stability Programme, which manages the engine's torque output and ensures wheel slip is kept to a minimum when taking off. There are also a total of five drive modes to choose from, all of which tweak the drivetrain, steering, and chassis calibration. The modes are Wet, Sport, Sports Plus, Track, and Individual, so you should have something for every occasion. If slipping around is something you're fond of, the traction control is fully adjustable, allowing you to dial in the amount of wheelspin you're happy with.
The styling does the performance justice
Astons have never just been about performance; they also have to look the part. The 2025 Aston Martin Vantage doesn't let the side down here, with bold, muscular styling choices. The front end is a new design, with a nearly 40% larger grille. The front splitter gives the vehicle a wider and lower stance, while carefully placed cooling vents add practicality and styling to the Vantage. There's a nod to the past with the Aston Martin side strake returning to the vehicle's flanks. All of this sits atop 21-inch forged alloy wheels. The body itself is a combination of bonded aluminum and lightweight composite panels, while the underbody is designed to increase rigidity. According to Aston Martin, lateral strengthening between the rear suspension towers means the rear of the vehicle is 29% stiffer under cornering load.
The interior has also had a lot of work, balancing the limitations sports cars traditionally have with the luxury touches and technological perks modern vehicle owners want. The leather seats can be swapped out for a lightweight carbon-fiber option if you lean toward performance rather than luxury, and you can opt for premium heavy pile floor mats if you want to go the other way — but that's down to you.
So while Aston has kept weight and safety in mind, you'll still have a sound system designed by Bowers & Wilkins, plenty of hand-stitched leather, and Aston Martin's next-generation infotainment system, making life easier across multiple screens. Production of the new Vantage is set to begin before April 2024, with deliveries commencing in Q2 of this year.