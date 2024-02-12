2025 Aston Martin Vantage Resets The Benchmark For Power And Style

Aston Martin has unveiled its second next-gen sports car, the 2025 Vantage, following the 2024 DB-12. The century-old British sports car manufacturer seems to have made a statement with the car's terrific performance and high-level styling. The new Aston can hit 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds thanks to its 656-horsepower, twin-turbo V8. That 4-liter V8 can also produce 590 lb-ft of torque, so it shouldn't have much trouble getting off the line as quickly as you need it to. All that power makes its way through a rear-mounted eight-speed automatic transmission geared "to maximize response and enjoyment."

In a rear-wheel drive coupe with perfect 50:50 weight distribution, this all adds up to a fantastic driving experience. Going flat out, the new Vantage is capable of hitting 202 mph, which won't make it the fastest thing on the road but still provides a ridiculous amount of punch.

Aston Martin

As not everyone is a professional racing driver, Aston has also included a few features that should help the Vantage's owners get the most from their new vehicle. This includes a new launch control system and Electronic Stability Programme, which manages the engine's torque output and ensures wheel slip is kept to a minimum when taking off. There are also a total of five drive modes to choose from, all of which tweak the drivetrain, steering, and chassis calibration. The modes are Wet, Sport, Sports Plus, Track, and Individual, so you should have something for every occasion. If slipping around is something you're fond of, the traction control is fully adjustable, allowing you to dial in the amount of wheelspin you're happy with.