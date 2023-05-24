The New Aston Martin DB12 Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be
Aston Martin has long prided itself on straddling the line between speed and refinement, and the new 2024 DB12 doesn't look likely to spoil that hard-won reputation. Unveiled today, the latest of the DB series — and the first of what Aston describes as a "Super Tourer" — the shapely coupe combines 671 horsepower with the sort of luxury cabin that you'd not object to spending a cross-country jaunt in.
It's the successor to the DB11, and that's a high bar to follow. More than that, however, Aston Martin says that the DB12 kicks off its next generation of sports cars, one "characterized by prodigious performance and pinpoint dynamics, seamless integration of advanced technologies and the sublime style and exemplary craftsmanship for which the brand has long been renowned."
Certainly, it's hard to fault the design. Clearly an Aston Martin — and, specifically, a DB — from the outset, it's wider at the front and rear than the old DB11, with new LED headlamps featuring an updated daytime running light signature. A revamped Aston Martin wings badge sits on the nose, while smaller, frameless side mirrors help with both aesthetics and aero.
A potent twin-turbo V8 to play with
Under the hood, there's a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo gas engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an electronic rear limited-slip differential. The result is 671 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque delivered to the rear wheels, good enough for a 0-60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds. The top speed is a heady 202 mph.
21-inch wheels — with bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 rubber — are standard, as is front independent double wishbone suspension and rear multilink suspension. Aston Martin uses its adaptive damping system, and there are five drive modes: Wet, GT, Sport, Sports Plus, and Individual. Steel brakes are standard, with carbon ceramic brakes — 410 mm at the front, with 6-piston calipers, and 360 mm at the rear, with 4-piston calipers — an option.
A new ESP system — with four modes, including Wet, On, Track, and Off — is accessed via a dedicated button. A separate control toggles the exhaust system.
In-house tech and plenty of luxury materials
Inside, a brand new infotainment system (developed in-house, to finally put to rest complaints about outmoded software) is the star of the dashboard. That includes support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a 10.25-inch touchscreen. A new navigation system, OTA updates via an embedded eSIM with global roaming as standard, and a mobile app are offered, while a Bowers & Wilkins audio system is available with surround sound, 15 speakers — including dedicated headline drivers and a subwoofer — and 1,170 watts of amplification.
A 390W 11-speaker system is standard, as is a decent sprinkling of physical controls since Aston Martin refuses to go all-touch. That includes switchgear for climate control, transmission, and active safety tech like Lane Assist and Park Distance Control. Heated leather comfort seats, Alcantara roof lining, and a mixture of gloss black and satin chrome trim are standard.
Of course, the Q by Aston Martin division is on hand to do some custom work. There'll be several packages for the exterior and interior; along with multiple leather options; a Sport Plus Seat and a Carbon Fiber Performance Seat; optional seat ventilation; aluminum, wood, and carbon fiber dashboard trim; and a heated steering wheel.
A GT for all drivers
All in all, the new DB12 promises to keep what DB11 fans loved about the coupe — like its handsome style and lavishly-outfitted interior — but addresses key areas like technology and performance. With 34% more power than the DB11, there's certainly no denying that the DB12 is more than a match for rivals in the grand tourer segment (regardless of Aston's preference for "super tourer").
However, Aston Martin also says that it's a far more practical car, with a greater breadth of control and refinement across its drive settings. That way, in addition to swifter in-gear acceleration, it should also handle long-distance cruising more readily, too. Even cabin noise has been improved, with a 20% cut in road noise thanks to the new, foam-filled tires.
None of this, unsurprisingly, comes cheap: expect to pay upwards of $245,000, before options and extras. Nonetheless, the automaker is likely to have no shortage of interest, and deliveries of the 2024 Aston Martin DB12 are expected to begin in Q3 2023.