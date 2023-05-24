The New Aston Martin DB12 Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be

Aston Martin has long prided itself on straddling the line between speed and refinement, and the new 2024 DB12 doesn't look likely to spoil that hard-won reputation. Unveiled today, the latest of the DB series — and the first of what Aston describes as a "Super Tourer" — the shapely coupe combines 671 horsepower with the sort of luxury cabin that you'd not object to spending a cross-country jaunt in.

It's the successor to the DB11, and that's a high bar to follow. More than that, however, Aston Martin says that the DB12 kicks off its next generation of sports cars, one "characterized by prodigious performance and pinpoint dynamics, seamless integration of advanced technologies and the sublime style and exemplary craftsmanship for which the brand has long been renowned."

Aston Martin

Certainly, it's hard to fault the design. Clearly an Aston Martin — and, specifically, a DB — from the outset, it's wider at the front and rear than the old DB11, with new LED headlamps featuring an updated daytime running light signature. A revamped Aston Martin wings badge sits on the nose, while smaller, frameless side mirrors help with both aesthetics and aero.