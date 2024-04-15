2024 Aston Martin DB12 Volante First Drive: Roof Down, Price Up

Last year, Aston Martin debuted the new DB12 with a big step up in horsepower, despite the fact that this newest generation of the iconic DB actually drops the V12 engine option. Even if that makes the generationally requisite "DB12" moniker something of a bummer, Aston's recently updated design language still managed to capture minds and break hearts almost immediately, steadily stepping further into the stylistic future while harkening back to historical models of days long past.

Now, for 2024, the DB12 receives a Volante variant, which once again in historical Aston parlance translates to a soft convertible top. Selecting the Volante adds 244 pounds to the DB12 coupe's curb weight, and the softtop can retract and close–at the touch of a button–in only 14 or 16 seconds respectively, and at speeds of up to 31 miles per hour.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

For most buyers, throwing in a quick and painless convertible option will likely only enhance the DB12's overall appeal, though with a bit of trunk space sacrificed—and hilariously tiny rear seats already—the soft-top somehow seems to reduce the potential for the Volante to inhabit a new "Super Tourer" category that Aston intends the DB12 to introduce.