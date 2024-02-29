2024 Maserati GranCabrio Is A Stunning Convertible With An Electric Future

The newest version of Maserati's four-seater convertible, the GranCabrio, is here. Right off the bat, Maserati is kicking off the training wheels, offering the Trofeo version first when it goes on sale this summer.

The Trofeo is equipped with Maserati's 3-liter "Nettuno" twin-turbo V6 that generates 542 horsepower. Maserati wants the GranCabrio to be the ultimate GT car; a car you can throw luggage and several other people into and drive for days on end in comfort and style. It's very similar to the Maserati GranTurismo, just you know, without a conventional roof. It also borrows design cues from the Maserati MC20.

As such, storage space and interior room is a big part of the GranCabrio's entire ethos. It offers space in the trunk for up to four pieces of luggage, and the interior is designed to be uncluttered and livable. There are very few conventional buttons, just "'real material' to create a feeling of absolute harmony," according to a press release by Maserati.

Further exemplifying that comfort, Maserati is including both a neck warmer that blows warm air from the seats when the top is down, and a "wind stopper" that covers the rear seats and prevents the sound of turbulent air from entering the cabin when you are driving with the drop-top.

As far as the convertible top is concerned, Maserati has included multiple ways to control the mechanism — either by gesture controls, or a number of different control schemes on the touch panel. It can be operated at speeds of up to 31 miles per hour.