The Aston Martin DB12 Volante Is A 202 Mph Convertible

Aston Martin chopped the top off its DB12 grand tourer with the new DB12 Volante convertible. Typically, convertibles are ever so slightly slower than the hard top variant as its usually heavier, and the fact it doesn't have a roof augments the aerodynamics. However, that is not the case with the Volante as it boasts a top speed of 202 miles per hour, not a single mile per hour slower than the standard DB12.

That wicked top speed is made possible in part by its 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 powerplant that has absolutely no issues pumping out 670 horsepower. The DB12 Volante can rocket itself (in a stately and refined manner, of course) to 60 miles per hour in a scant 3.6 seconds, in case you were curious.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin's engineers wanted to make sure the convertible model wasn't the "lesser" option, and tuned every possible suspension and handling bit to ensure that.

Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin's chief technical officer says in a press release: "Volante possesses all the Super Tourer traits so successfully introduced in the DB12 Coupe. That we have preserved this class-leading performance and handling is testament to the underlying brilliance of the DB12 platform and the work we have done to maintain the advantage of its superb powertrain and chassis in an open-top version."