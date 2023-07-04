2023 Aston Martin DB12 First Drive: Reputation Reboot

"Beguiling" might be the best word to describe the Aston Martin DB12. Failing that, "rebirth" seems to suit the coupe well. While the DB series may have more than seven decades under its belt, the DB12 arrives as the automaker reinvents itself in the alluring Venn middle-ground of design, ultra-luxury, and performance. In fact, Aston Martin says, the DB12 is so good it's not just a Grand Tourer, but a Super Tourer.

The auto industry loves its hyperbole, but the concept of a Super Tourer is, at least, grounded in something more meaningful than marketing. In short, it's about stretching a GT car at both extremes. "Preserving everything that is an Aston Martin Grand Tourer," Simon Newton, the automaker's head of vehicle engineering, explains, "but massively extending the depth of dynamic capability in the car."

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The result is a quarter-million-dollar coupe that builds a case for being your only transportation. Wildly potent at the top end, a British-made alternative to Porsche's 911 Turbo, but also the luxury equal of Bentley's Continental GT. Surefooted when conditions might have you wishing for an SUV, but spry enough to keep pace should you stumble across a cliffside convoy of more focused sports cars. Cutting-edge technology, paired with heritage money can't buy.

The biggest surprise isn't Aston Martin's sky-high ambition, though, it's how close the DB12 comes to fulfilling it.