Why Aston Martin Made The Switch To Mercedes AMG Engines

Competing automakers work together more often than one might think. For instance, Toyota and Subaru collaborated to build the Scion FR-S/Toyota GR86 and the Subaru BRZ. Similarly, Honda and General Motors have started jointly developing hydrogen fuel cell technology. Usually, when automakers share notes and work together, everyone wins. In 2013, Mercedes-AMG, the famed tuning house for the larger Mercedes-Benz company, entered a strategic partnership to produce V8 engines for world-renowned James Bond car producer Aston Martin.

The first car to receive the new powerplant was the 2018 Aston Martin DB11, usually fitted with a V12. The 4-liter twin-turbo engine threw down 503 horsepower, and Aston Martin claimed, via a press release, that "the V8-engined DB11 has an increased sense of agility." After all, removing four cylinders and swapping out the engine for a significantly smaller option does alter handling dynamics. Reviewers loved the new powerplant, and all was right with the world as Aston Martin still utilizes an AMG-based powerplant for several of its contemporary vehicles, including the brand's first SUV, the DBX.

But why would a company, well known for its almost perfect grand tourers and sports cars, seek the help of another company for engines? Did Aston Martin suddenly forget how to make V8s?