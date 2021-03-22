2021 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition commemorates return to Formula 1 racing

Aston Martin is back in the racing paddocks for the 2020 Formula 1 season. Celebrating Aston’s return is the 2021 Vantage F1 Edition model featuring similar upgrades to the official Aston Martin Vantage F1 safety car, including an upgraded V8 motor with more power and a plethora of aerodynamic upgrades.

The 2021 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition retains the standard model’s AMG-sourced 4.0-liter V8 engine. It now produces 528 horsepower like the official Vantage pace car, 25 more horses than a standard Vantage. However, it still churns out the same 505 pound-feet of torque, sending all that grunt to the rear wheels via an improved eight-speed automatic transmission.

According to Aston Martin, the new gearbox now features faster gear changes and shorter shift times. With more power and a quicker gearbox, it’s only natural to expect better performance numbers, but that’s not the case. The Aston Vantage F1 Edition rushes from zero to 60 mph in 3.5-seconds and has a top speed of 195 mph (coupe) and 190 mph (roadster), identical numbers to a standard Vantage. And no, you can’t have a manual stick like in the Vantage AMR.

The Vantage F1 Edition has a new front splitter with aero-optimized canards, a rather massive rear spoiler, and tweaks to the underbody to summon more downforce at higher speeds. Aston failed to mention the actual numbers, but it did say the F1 Edition produces 440 pounds more downforce than a Vantage coupe.

It’s also more agile and grippy with stiffer rear springs, new dampers, a revised steering rack, unique 21-inch alloy wheels, and stickier Pirelli P Zero tires. You can get carbon-ceramic brakes for the Vantage F1 coupe, but the option is strangely absent for the drop-top roadster.

Inside, the Vantage F1 Edition has standard leather and gray microfiber upholstery with a choice between black, gray, red, or green contrasting trim. Other new features include quad exhaust tips, matte dark gray striping, carbon-fiber exterior accents, and a new slatted grille. Exterior color choices are limited to black, white, and Aston Martin Racing Green.

Pricing remains unannounced for the 2021 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition roadster, but the coupe starts at around $162,000. The first deliveries arrive at U.S. dealerships later in summer 2021.