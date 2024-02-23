2024 Audi SQ7 Review: Seven-Seat Sports SUV Still Hits The Spot

Sensible doesn't have to mean boring, just as long as you've got the right budget. Little illustrates that so neatly as a performance SUV like the 2024 Audi SQ7: A vehicle that sits in the once-unthinkable Venn diagram overlap of "a 500 horsepower family SUV that believes it's a sports sedan in the corners, and a limousine on the highway."

The standard Q7 is a sensible, pleasant family hauler. Offered with a choice of 2.0-liter four-cylinder or 3.0-liter V6 gas engines in the U.S., it's decidedly more practically-focused than anything else. With luxury SUVs seeing increasing sales, though, it was no surprise that the Audi Sport division weighed in to build something a little more exciting.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Their handiwork isn't quite as extreme as the SQ8 or RS Q8, but then again, those SUVs can't accommodate seven people. Nor, for that matter, is the SQ7 the exact horsepower equal of its ostensible rivals from BMW and Mercedes, though the upshot there is that Audi's sporty SUV is more affordable. So, just what do you get for your money?