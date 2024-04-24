Lamborghini Urus SUV Goes Hybrid For First Time With New SE Model
Lamborghini's push towards electrification continues with the embrace of plug-in hybrids, giving the PHEV treatment to existing rides ahead of full-electrification plans that should pan out towards the end of this decade. Following in the footsteps of the V12 monster that is the Lamborghini Revuelto, the Italian carmaker has taken the same approach with its incredibly popular SUV. Ahead of an official reveal at the Auto China event in Beijing, Lamborghini lifted the covers from the Urus SE, which builds upon the Lamborghini Urus S foundations and adds a hybrid powertrain into the mix, alongside some design tweaks and improved aerodynamics. The 141kW (190 hp) electric powertrain delivers 483 Nm of torque on the Urus SE, alongside a 620 CV (611 hp) twin-turbo V8 engine.
Lamborghini claims that its latest model can act as "a 100% electric 4WD vehicle capable of traveling more than 60 km in EV mode." Armed with an updated electric torque vectoring system, the Urus SE borrows a few styling elements from the Revuelto. The bumper and front grill have received a design uplift, a reworked headlight cluster with matrix LEDs, a new spoiler, a fresh take on the light signature, and a completely redesigned cargo compartment hatch. There are a handful of performance-centric enhancements, too, such as improved airflow, an increase in downforce while cruising at high speeds, and more efficient air cooling to the braking system. The interiors have also been spruced up, starting with a larger 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster on the dashboard along with another 12.3-inch touchscreen display.
A taste of electric luxury
Thanks to the introduction of a hybrid architecture, four "Electric Performance Strategies" are making their way to the Urus SE. There's now EV Drive, Hybrid, Performance, and Recharge mode, alongside the usual Strata, Sport, Corsa, Neve, Sabina, and Terra driving modes — each suited for different surfaces. Using EV Drive, the Lamborghini hybrid can reach a peak speed of 130 kph (80 mph), with a range of 60 kilometers (37 miles). The four new electric strategies can be engaged simultaneously with certain pre-existing drive profiles. For example, when Recharge mode is activated (in tandem with Corsa, Neve, Strada, or Sport), the car can recharge its battery up to 80% on the move. The Hybrid strategy can only be used in Strada mode.
Lamborghini, however, notes that the Hybrid and Strada combination offers the best balance of performance, comfort, and efficiency. The hybrid SUV can go from still to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.4 seconds, and claims a peak speed of 312 kph (193 mph). Buyers get a new 23-inch Galanthus rim option, in addition to the choice of Pirelli P Zero tires from 21-inch to 23-inch. The carmaker is serving two new color options — Arancio Egon (orange with an orange interior) and Bianco Sapphirus (white with a terracotta interior) — alongside more than 100 bodywork options, four types of embroidery, and 47 color combinations to pick from.