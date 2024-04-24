Lamborghini Urus SUV Goes Hybrid For First Time With New SE Model

Lamborghini's push towards electrification continues with the embrace of plug-in hybrids, giving the PHEV treatment to existing rides ahead of full-electrification plans that should pan out towards the end of this decade. Following in the footsteps of the V12 monster that is the Lamborghini Revuelto, the Italian carmaker has taken the same approach with its incredibly popular SUV. Ahead of an official reveal at the Auto China event in Beijing, Lamborghini lifted the covers from the Urus SE, which builds upon the Lamborghini Urus S foundations and adds a hybrid powertrain into the mix, alongside some design tweaks and improved aerodynamics. The 141kW (190 hp) electric powertrain delivers 483 Nm of torque on the Urus SE, alongside a 620 CV (611 hp) twin-turbo V8 engine.

Lamborghini

Lamborghini claims that its latest model can act as "a 100% electric 4WD vehicle capable of traveling more than 60 km in EV mode." Armed with an updated electric torque vectoring system, the Urus SE borrows a few styling elements from the Revuelto. The bumper and front grill have received a design uplift, a reworked headlight cluster with matrix LEDs, a new spoiler, a fresh take on the light signature, and a completely redesigned cargo compartment hatch. There are a handful of performance-centric enhancements, too, such as improved airflow, an increase in downforce while cruising at high speeds, and more efficient air cooling to the braking system. The interiors have also been spruced up, starting with a larger 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster on the dashboard along with another 12.3-inch touchscreen display.