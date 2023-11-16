Everything You Need To Know About Lucid's Gravity SUV: Range, Speed, Price & More

Lucid Motors — the company behind the Air, one of the industry's longest range EVs – has just unveiled details about its first SUV, the upcoming 2025 Gravity. First, and probably of most interest to potential owners, there's the all important question of range. According to Lucid, the Gravity has a projected range of 440 miles, trim-depending. If Lucid delivers on that claim, the Gravity would be not only the longest range SUV available, but one of the longest range EVs period.

Interestingly, Lucid also notes that the Gravity will ride on a new platform and use newer electric motors than what currently powers the Air. This not only means the Gravity isn't just a tall sedan, but Lucid is taking its lineup and manufacturing processes seriously enough to invest in new model architecture. Lucid also says that the starting price would begin under $80,000. That's still firmly in the huge luxury SUV territory, but it's more realistic than higher end Lucid Air models like the Grand Touring which starts at $125,600, and the ultra-quick Air Sapphire which will set you back $249,000.