The Cheapest Lucid Air Pure RWD Has Arrived, And It's A Range Monster
Lucid Motors has just unveiled its least expensive variation of the Air Pure, the Air Pure Rear-Wheel Drive, and it has the potential to give other high-end EVs like the Tesla Model S a run for its money.
The Air Pure RWD is priced at $77,400, according to a Lucid press release. For comparison, the Tesla Model S is priced at $74,990, beating it by a few thousand dollars. However, the Air Pure RWD's range still comes out on top at an estimated 410 miles. Tesla lists 405 miles of estimated range of the Model S.
However, that range has a caveat. According to the manufacturer, that range is only an estimate for models equipped with 19-inch wheels. It also notes that the EPA lists its estimated range at 419 miles. Lucid says that it has achieved this range by making the Air Pure RWD "the most aerodynamic car currently in production," although it has not listed any specifics.
DreamDriving the distance
As far as charging is concerned, Lucid says the EV can replenish up to 150 miles of range in 12 minutes when hooked up to a DC fast-charger. For specifications, it has a single motor offering a fairly stout 430 horsepower, and a 0-60 miles per hour time of 4.5 seconds.
The Tesla, on the other hand is a dual motor all-wheel drive setup, with a 0-60 sprint time of 3.1 seconds. Tesla does not list any horsepower ratings for the base Model S, but Tesla and Lucid vehicles have long competed on the drag strip, so they are at least comparable.
On the inside of the Air Pure RWD, you get a 34-inch screen across the dashboard, and 12-way power and heated front seats. Additionally, the EV comes with Lucid's "DreamDrive" driver assistance technology, as well as lifetime over-the-air updates. The 2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD is available now for configuration and ordering on Lucid's website. However, Lucid does not list an estimated delivery date for the car.