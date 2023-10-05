The Cheapest Lucid Air Pure RWD Has Arrived, And It's A Range Monster

Lucid Motors has just unveiled its least expensive variation of the Air Pure, the Air Pure Rear-Wheel Drive, and it has the potential to give other high-end EVs like the Tesla Model S a run for its money.

The Air Pure RWD is priced at $77,400, according to a Lucid press release. For comparison, the Tesla Model S is priced at $74,990, beating it by a few thousand dollars. However, the Air Pure RWD's range still comes out on top at an estimated 410 miles. Tesla lists 405 miles of estimated range of the Model S.

However, that range has a caveat. According to the manufacturer, that range is only an estimate for models equipped with 19-inch wheels. It also notes that the EPA lists its estimated range at 419 miles. Lucid says that it has achieved this range by making the Air Pure RWD "the most aerodynamic car currently in production," although it has not listed any specifics.